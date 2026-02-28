Branden Carlson Injury: Out for Sunday
Carlson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a lower-back strain.
Carlson will miss a second consecutive contest after exiting Wednesday's loss to the Pistons due to lower-back soreness. The second-year center has struggled with back issues of late, as he also missed the final game before the All-Star break due to back spasms. His absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More