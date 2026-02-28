Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Out for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 28, 2026 at 4:20pm

Carlson has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Mavericks due to a lower-back strain.

Carlson will miss a second consecutive contest after exiting Wednesday's loss to the Pistons due to lower-back soreness. The second-year center has struggled with back issues of late, as he also missed the final game before the All-Star break due to back spasms. His absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson
