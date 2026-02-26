Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Remaining sidelined

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Carlson (back) is out for Friday's game against the Nuggets, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Carlson exited Wednesday's game against Detroit due to low back soreness, and the issue is significant enough to keep him from taking the floor Friday. His next opportunity to play will arrive Sunday in Dallas.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
14 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
22 days ago