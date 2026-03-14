Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Remains out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Carlson (back) is out for Sunday's game against the Timberwolves.

Carlson will miss an eighth consecutive game due to a back strain. He doesn't have a concrete date to return to action, but the big man has a minor role in the rotation, so his absence shouldn't affect many fantasy decisions. His next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Magic.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
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