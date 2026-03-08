Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2026 at 3:56pm

Carlson (back) is out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.

Carlson will be inactive for a sixth consecutive game as he nurses a back injury. His absence potentially leaves Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams as the only active players to play the five spot for Monday's contest, as Chet Holmgren (illness, questionable) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf, out) could both be unavailable as well.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
24 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
32 days ago