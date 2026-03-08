Branden Carlson Injury: Won't play Monday
Carlson (back) is out for Monday's game against the Nuggets.
Carlson will be inactive for a sixth consecutive game as he nurses a back injury. His absence potentially leaves Jaylin Williams and Kenrich Williams as the only active players to play the five spot for Monday's contest, as Chet Holmgren (illness, questionable) and Isaiah Hartenstein (calf, out) could both be unavailable as well.
