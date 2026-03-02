Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 2, 2026 at 3:29pm

Carlson (back) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Carlson will miss a third consecutive game due to a lower-back strain that flared up and forced him to exit early against the Pistons on Feb. 25. The Utah product is averaging 10.7 minutes per contest across 35 appearances with the Thunder this season, so his absence shouldn't significantly impact the rotation. The center's next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Knicks.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson
