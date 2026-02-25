Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson Injury: Won't return Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Carlson won't return to Wednesday's game against the Pistons due to low back soreness, Nick Crain of Forbes.com reports.

Carlson tweaked his back during the first quarter and will end his evening with four points (2-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists and one turnover in four minutes. For now, Carlson should be considered questionable to face the Nuggets on Friday.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Branden Carlson See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 12
Author Image
Joe Mayo
13 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 4
Author Image
Joe Mayo
21 days ago