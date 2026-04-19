Branden Carlson News: Back to bench for Game 1
Carlson is not in the Thunder's starting lineup against the Suns for Game 1 on Sunday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Carlson started in the Thunder's final two games of the regular season and averaged 24.5 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals over 39.5 minutes per game. He'll revert to the bench for the Thunder's playoff opener, and he's unlikely to see much playing time in the postseason outside of garbage time.
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