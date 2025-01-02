Fantasy Basketball
Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Back with parent club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 6:04am

The Thunder recalled Carlson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Thursday, Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Carlson will be back with the Thunder in advance of Thursday's game against the Clippers after suiting up for the Blue earlier in the day. He played 26 minutes in the Blue's loss to the Valley Suns, recording nine points (3-10 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 26 minutes.

