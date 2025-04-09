Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Barely features in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Carlson amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist over two minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 victory over the Lakers.

Carlson was added to the rotation during garbage time, a trend that is all too familiar this season. He has appeared in nine of the past 11 games, with seven of those appearances coming in the dying moments. In 29 games this season, he has averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per contest.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now