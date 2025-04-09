Branden Carlson News: Barely features in win

Carlson amassed zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one assist over two minutes during Tuesday's 136-120 victory over the Lakers.

Carlson was added to the rotation during garbage time, a trend that is all too familiar this season. He has appeared in nine of the past 11 games, with seven of those appearances coming in the dying moments. In 29 games this season, he has averaged 3.0 points and 1.4 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per contest.