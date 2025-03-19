Branden Carlson News: Career-best performance

Carlson registered 16 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 133-100 victory over the 76ers.

Carlson played at least 20 minutes for the first time in his career, taking advantage of the fact the Thunder were resting the majority of their starting five. Carlson thrived in his short-term role, helping Oklahoma City to a blowout victory. This was the first time Carlson had seen the floor in the past six games, making this a clear outlier rather than what to expect moving forward.