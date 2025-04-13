Branden Carlson News: Career performance in win

Carlson posted 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Pelicans.

Carlson saw a significant role Sunday due to the team holding many rotational players out for the season finale and Jaylin Williams (ankle) going down with injury. In an expanded role, Carlson matched his career high in blocks while setting career marks in points and rebounds and logging his first double-double. Despite the impressive performance, Carlson will likely return to a minimal role as the team turns to postseason play.