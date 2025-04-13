Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Career performance in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Carlson posted 26 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 115-100 win over the Pelicans.

Carlson saw a significant role Sunday due to the team holding many rotational players out for the season finale and Jaylin Williams (ankle) going down with injury. In an expanded role, Carlson matched his career high in blocks while setting career marks in points and rebounds and logging his first double-double. Despite the impressive performance, Carlson will likely return to a minimal role as the team turns to postseason play.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now