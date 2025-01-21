Fantasy Basketball
Branden Carlson News: Contract expires

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Carlson's 10-day contract with the Thunder expired Monday, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Carlson had appeared in each of Oklahoma City's last six games, averaging 5.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.7 blocks in 9.0 minutes per contest. Unless Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) is cleared to play for the start of the Thunder's back-to-back set Wednesday and Thursday, Oklahoma City will likely look to bring Carlson back on a second 10-day deal to bolster their depth in the frontcourt in the short term.

