Branden Carlson News: Contract expires again

Carlson's 10-day contract with the Thunder expired Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After having his second 10-day deal with the Thunder expire Saturday, Oklahoma City will have to sign him to a rest-of-the-season contract in order to keep him. Across Carlson's 15 appearances for the Thunder this season, he averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes.