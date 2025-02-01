Fantasy Basketball
Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Contract expires again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Carlson's 10-day contract with the Thunder expired Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After having his second 10-day deal with the Thunder expire Saturday, Oklahoma City will have to sign him to a rest-of-the-season contract in order to keep him. Across Carlson's 15 appearances for the Thunder this season, he averaged 3.1 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.3 minutes.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
