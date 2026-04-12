Branden Carlson News: Double-double in defeat
Carlson totaled 26 points (10-20 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist over 42 minutes during Sunday's 135-103 loss to the Suns.
With Isaiah Hartenstein (calf) and Jaylin Williams (Achilles) inactive, Carlson started his second consecutive game and excelled, recording his second double-double in as many outings. It marked season-best totals for the Utah product in points, blocks and three-pointers made. He'll close the regular season averaging 5.8 points and 3.0 rebounds in 11.6 minutes across 42 appearances (four starts).
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