Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Carlson recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Carlson tied Blue Coats forward Marcus Bagley with a game-high 14 rebounds and tied teammate Ulrich Chomche with a game-high three blocks. The defensive production was stellar, but Carlson struggled mightily from the field, especially from deep.

Branden Carlson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
