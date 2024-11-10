Branden Carlson News: Double-doubles in win

Carlson recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists and three blocks in 36 minutes during Saturday's 116-115 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Carlson tied Blue Coats forward Marcus Bagley with a game-high 14 rebounds and tied teammate Ulrich Chomche with a game-high three blocks. The defensive production was stellar, but Carlson struggled mightily from the field, especially from deep.