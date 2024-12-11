Fantasy Basketball
Branden Carlson News: Garbage time appearance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Carlson ended with no counting stats in one minute during Tuesday's 118-104 victory over Dallas.

Carlson appeared for just the fifth time this season, with all but one appearance coming in garbage time. Despite the fact the Thunder currently have just one reliable center option, Carlson has been unable to force his way into the rotation, with the team opting to run with a small-ball lineup whenever Isaiah Hartenstein isn't on the floor.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
