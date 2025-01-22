Branden Carlson News: Gets another 10-day deal

Carlson re-signed Wednesday with the Thunder on a second 10-day contract, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

Carlson was previously waived off the 15-man roster Jan. 7 in anticipation of two-way player Ajay Mitchell being upgraded to a standard contract, but that plan was put on hold after Mitchell suffered a turf toe sprain that will keep him sidelined for multiple months. Once Carlson cleared waivers, the Thunder quickly brought him back in on a 10-day deal to fill the open roster spot. After re-signing to another 10-day pact, Carlson will be in the fold through Jan. 31 before Oklahoma City would have to either sign him to a rest-of-season deal or let him walk. Carlson has appeared in 13 games for the Thunder thus far, averaging 2.8 points and 1.8 rebounds in 6.2 minutes per contest.