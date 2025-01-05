Branden Carlson News: Headed back to parent club
The Thunder recalled Carlson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.
Carlson joined the Blue for Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Valley Suns and recorded a team-high 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt) to go with 17 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes. The 25-year-old big man has appeared in only seven games for the Thunder this season, averaging 0.6 points across 3.6 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now