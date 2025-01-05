Branden Carlson News: Headed back to parent club Saturday

The Thunder recalled Carlson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.

Carlson joined the Blue for Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Valley Suns, during which he recorded a team-high 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 17 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes. The 25-year-old big man has appeared in only seven regular-season outings for the Thunder this season, averaging 0.6 points across 3.6 minutes per game.