Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Headed back to parent club Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

The Thunder recalled Carlson from the G League's Oklahoma City Blue on Saturday.

Carlson joined the Blue for Saturday's 131-110 loss to the Valley Suns, during which he recorded a team-high 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt), 17 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 30 minutes. The 25-year-old big man has appeared in only seven regular-season outings for the Thunder this season, averaging 0.6 points across 3.6 minutes per game.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now