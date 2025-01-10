Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Inks 10-day pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 10:39am

Carlson signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

After being waived by the club on Tuesday, Carlson will likely return for a short-term stint. The Thunder waived the two-way center to open up a spot on the 15-man roster, though he will now have a brief chance to prove why he should stick around. Carlson has appeared in seven games for Oklahoma City this season, and he has averaged 0.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per contest.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now