Branden Carlson News: Inks 10-day pact

Carlson signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder on Friday, Brandon Rahbar of DailyThunder.com reports.

After being waived by the club on Tuesday, Carlson will likely return for a short-term stint. The Thunder waived the two-way center to open up a spot on the 15-man roster, though he will now have a brief chance to prove why he should stick around. Carlson has appeared in seven games for Oklahoma City this season, and he has averaged 0.6 points and 1.3 rebounds in 3.6 minutes per contest.