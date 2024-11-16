Branden Carlson News: Inks one-year deal

The Thunder signed Carlson to a standard one-year NBA contract Saturday, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.

After being cut by the Raptors prior to the start of the season, Carlson had been playing in the G League with Raptors 905 and averaged 14.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.7 blocks in 31.6 minutes. He'll now join Oklahoma City and provide some depth at center for a Thunder squad that's without Chet Holmgren (hip), Jaylin Williams (hip) and Isaiah Hartenstein (hand).