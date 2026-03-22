Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Not listed on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Carlson (back) has been removed from the injury report ahead of Monday's game in Philadelphia.

While Carlson will be available for Monday's game, so will the rest of the Thunder centers, so there are no guarantees he'll be able to find minutes in the rotation. In 35 appearances for the Thunder this season, the second-year center has averaged 4.9 points and 2.6 rebounds per contest.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
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