Branden Carlson News: Rare double-double Friday
Carlson supplied 23 points (8-18 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block in 37 minutes during Friday's 127-107 loss to Denver.
Carlson moved into the starting lineup for the third time this season, recording his third career double-double. If we rewind almost 12 months to the day, Carlson amassed his first double-double, finding himself in basically an identical situation. With Oklahoma City once again guaranteed the top seed in the Western Conference, it wouldn't be surprising to see Carlson playing big minutes again during Sunday's season finale.
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