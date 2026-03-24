Branden Carlson headshot

Branden Carlson News: Returns to action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 9:16am

Carlson had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound over two minutes during Monday's 123-103 victory over the 76ers.

Carlson returned from an 11-game absence and was once again used as an emergency depth piece. As long as the Thunder are close to full strength, there's not much fantasy appeal here.

Branden Carlson
Oklahoma City Thunder
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