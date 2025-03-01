Branden Carlson News: Season-high 26 points in G League

Carlson closed with 26 points (11-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during the G League Oklahoma City Blues' 116-98 loss to the Austin Spurs on Saturday.

Carlson posted a team-high scoring output while setting a new season high in points, but the rest of the squad's starting lineup combined for just 10 points in Saturday's rout. The undrafted rookie is under a two-way contract with the Thunder, but he's logging just 5.6 minutes per game over 19 appearances with the parent club in 2024-25 and has a far clearer path to playing time with the Blue. Carlson has started each of his 10 G League outings, playing at least 26 minutes in nine of them.