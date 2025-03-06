Branden Carlson News: Swats seven shots in G League

Carlson tallied 22 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and seven blocks over 33 minutes Wednesday during the G League Oklahoma City Blue's 117-102 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.

It was an outstanding defensive effort from Carlson on Wednesday with seven blocked shots while also leading the Blue in points and rebounding, and he's recorded a ridiculous 13 blocks over his last three G League games. Carlson saw some run with the Thunder earlier in the season, but his last appearance in the NBA was Feb. 21 and he has been in the G League to get more reps at center as of late.