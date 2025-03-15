Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Could return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Podziemski (back) could return to action in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Golden State is targeting Podziemski's return for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks, as he continues to work his way back from a lower back strain. Kerr said the guard has been running and shooting in recent days. "Progressing well," Kerr said. Podziemski hasn't played since March 6.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now