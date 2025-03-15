Brandin Podziemski Injury: Could return Tuesday

Podziemski (back) could return to action in Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Head coach Steve Kerr said Golden State is targeting Podziemski's return for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks, as he continues to work his way back from a lower back strain. Kerr said the guard has been running and shooting in recent days. "Progressing well," Kerr said. Podziemski hasn't played since March 6.