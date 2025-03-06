Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 7, 2025 at 6:06am

Podziemski headed to the locker room after sustaining an apparent back injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski subbed out of the game just 44 seconds into the opening quarter, and he grabbed at his lower back while he made his way to the locker room. The Warriors will assess him in the locker room before providing an update on his status later in the evening.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now