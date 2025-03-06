Brandin Podziemski Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Podziemski headed to the locker room after sustaining an apparent back injury in the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski subbed out of the game just 44 seconds into the opening quarter, and he grabbed at his lower back while he made his way to the locker room. The Warriors will assess him in the locker room before providing an update on his status later in the evening.