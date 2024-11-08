Brandin Podziemski Injury: Game-time decision Friday

Coach Steve Kerr said that Podziemski (illness), who is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, will go through warmups before a decision is made on his availability, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Podziemski is in jeopardy of missing his second straight contest, though his ability to go through warmups successfully will decide his availability. The 21-year-old is expected to be a game-time decision, and his status should be something to monitor ahead of tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET. If the second-year pro is ruled out, Gary Payton will likely see an increase in playing time.