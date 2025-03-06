Brandin Podziemski Injury: Iffy to return Thursday

Podziemski is questionable to return during Thursday's game against Brooklyn due to back soreness, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Podziemski asked to be subbed out just 44 seconds into the opening quarter, grabbing at his back while he walked to the locker room. If the 22-year-old guard is unable to return, Buddy Hield could be thrust into a larger role for the rest of the contest.