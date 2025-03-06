Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Iffy to return vs. Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 5:27pm

Podziemski is questionable to return during Thursday's game against Brooklyn due to back soreness, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Podziemski asked to be subbed out just 44 seconds into the opening quarter, grabbing at his back while he walked to the locker room. If the 22-year-old guard is unable to return, Buddy Hield and Moses Moody are candidates for a bump in minutes the rest of the way.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now