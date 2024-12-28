Brandin Podziemski Injury: Leaves early with abdominal strain

Podziemski has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against Phoenix due to a lower abdominal strain, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Podziemski checked out of the game with 4:21 remaining in the second quarter and didn't check into the game during the third quarter before the Warriors ruled him out for the rest of the contest. He'll finish the night with zero points (0-1 FG) and two rebounds over 11 minutes. Until the Warriors provide another update on his status, Podziemski can be viewed as day-to-day heading into Monday's matchup with the Cavaliers.