Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 11:50am

Podziemski (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

The Warriors previously removed Podziemski from the injury report, so this is a worrying sign for his fantasy managers. On Monday night against Washington, the guard tried to play through his illness but left the game for good in the third quarter. If Podziemski is unable to play, Moses Moody and Gary Payton would be candidates to see increased run.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now