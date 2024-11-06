Brandin Podziemski Injury: Listed as questionable

Podziemski (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.

The Warriors previously removed Podziemski from the injury report, so this is a worrying sign for his fantasy managers. On Monday night against Washington, the guard tried to play through his illness but left the game for good in the third quarter. If Podziemski is unable to play, Moses Moody and Gary Payton would be candidates to see increased run.