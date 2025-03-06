Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski Injury: Night ends early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 5:57pm

Podziemski (back) has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's game against the Nets after logging one minute, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Podziemski exited early in the first quarter due to lower back soreness, and the team has now shut him down for the rest of the evening. Look for Buddy Hield, Gary Payton and Gui Santos to see an uptick in minutes in Podziemski's absence.

