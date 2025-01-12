Brandin Podziemski Injury: Not near return

Podziemski (abdomen) has started running at full speed but isn't near a return, Danny Emerman of Bay Area News Group reports.

Podziemski has been sidelined for the Warriors' last seven games due to an abdominal strain he suffered against the Suns on Dec. 28. Pat Spencer and Lindy Waters will continue to see more playing time off the bench for as long as Podziemski is sidelined.