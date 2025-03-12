Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Out again for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 12, 2025 at 5:21pm

Podziemski (back) will not play Thursday against the Kings, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Podziemski did not practice Wednesday, as the team continues to take a cautious approach with his back injury. With Podziemski sidelined for a third straight game, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield will likely continue to see an uptick in minutes.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now