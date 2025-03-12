Brandin Podziemski Injury: Out again Thursday
Podziemski (back) will not play Thursday against the Kings, Danny Emerman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Podziemski did not practice Wednesday as the team continues to take a cautious approach with his back injury. With Podziemski sidelined for a third straight game, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield will likely continue to see an uptick in minutes.
