Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Out against Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 5, 2025 at 1:43pm

Podziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.

Podziemski will miss his fourth straight game due to an abdominal strain. He's still considered day-to-day with the injury, and his next chance to play will be against the Heat on Tuesday. Buddy Hield and Moses Moody should continue to see increased minutes off the bench due to Podziemski's absence.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
