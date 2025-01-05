Brandin Podziemski Injury: Out against Sacramento
Podziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Kings.
Podziemski will miss his fourth straight game due to an abdominal strain. He's still considered day-to-day with the injury, and his next chance to play will be against the Heat on Tuesday. Buddy Hield and Moses Moody should continue to see increased minutes off the bench due to Podziemski's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now