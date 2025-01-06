Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Out for Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 6, 2025 at 7:07pm

Podziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

Podziemski will miss his fifth consecutive outing due to a right-abdominal strain. However, he is now listed as out due to injury management, which means he could be nearing a return to game action. With the 21-year-old sidelined, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield are candidates for a bump in minutes. Podziemski's next chance to feature will come Thursday against Detroit.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now