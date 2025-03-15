Brandin Podziemski Injury: Out two more games

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said prior to Saturday's game against the Knicks that Podziemski (back) is "progressing well" and will remain out through Monday's contest versus the Nuggets before potentially returning to action Tuesday versus the Bucks, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Podziemski will miss his fourth and fifth straight games Saturday and Monday while he recovers from a bilateral low back strain, but the second-year guard looks to be closing in on a return to the court. The 22-year-old had started in each of his last nine appearances prior to getting hurt, but Podziemski could end up filling a bench role upon his return while the Warriors have gotten quality play from Moses Moody on the top unit.