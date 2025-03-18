Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Questionable Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 18, 2025 at 3:45pm

Podziemski (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Podziemski has missed the club's last five outings due to a lower back strain, and if he's cleared to suit up Tuesday, he'll likely face restrictions. Over his last five outings before sustaining the injury in a win over Brooklyn on March 6, the 22-year-old combo guard had averaged 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 29.2 minutes per game.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now