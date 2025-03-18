Brandin Podziemski Injury: Questionable Tuesday

Podziemski (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks.

Podziemski has missed the club's last five outings due to a lower back strain, and if he's cleared to suit up Tuesday, he'll likely face restrictions. Over his last five outings before sustaining the injury in a win over Brooklyn on March 6, the 22-year-old combo guard had averaged 12.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 three-pointers across 29.2 minutes per game.