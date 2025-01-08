Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Remains sidelined for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 8, 2025 at 3:02pm

Podziemski (abdomen) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Podziemski will miss his sixth straight game due to a right abdominal strain, and his next chance to return for the Warriors comes during the second half of a back-to-back Friday against the Pacers. With Stephen Curry (knee), Dennis Schroder (hip) and Moses Moody (knee) all up in the air to play against Detroit, Golden State may be forced to give sharpshooter Buddy Hield a heavy dose of ball-handling duties.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now