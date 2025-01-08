Brandin Podziemski Injury: Remains sidelined for Thursday

Podziemski (abdomen) is out for Thursday's game against the Pistons.

Podziemski will miss his sixth straight game due to a right abdominal strain, and his next chance to return for the Warriors comes during the second half of a back-to-back Friday against the Pacers. With Stephen Curry (knee), Dennis Schroder (hip) and Moses Moody (knee) all up in the air to play against Detroit, Golden State may be forced to give sharpshooter Buddy Hield a heavy dose of ball-handling duties.