Brandin Podziemski

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Will miss 12th straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 21, 2025

Podziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Despite being set to miss his 12th straight game with the abdominal strain, the young guard appears to be trending in the right direction and will be able to return to the floor for the Warriors sooner rather than later. In the 30 games he has played for Golden State this season, the 21-year-old has averaged 8.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game, shooting 40.4 percent from the floor and 29.5 percent from beyond the arc.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
