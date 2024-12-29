Brandin Podziemski Injury: Won't play against Cleveland

Pdoziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Podziemski suffered a right abdominal injury during the Warriors' 109-105 win over the Suns, and he finished the contest with two rebounds over 11 minutes. Podziemski's absence means more minutes for Dennis Schroder, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters on Monday. Podziemski's next chance to play will be against the 76ers on Thursday.