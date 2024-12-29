Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Won't play against Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 29, 2024 at 4:47pm

Pdoziemski (abdomen) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Podziemski suffered a right abdominal injury during the Warriors' 109-105 win over the Suns, and he finished the contest with two rebounds over 11 minutes. Podziemski's absence means more minutes for Dennis Schroder, Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters on Monday. Podziemski's next chance to play will be against the 76ers on Thursday.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
