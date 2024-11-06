Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 6, 2024 at 3:23pm

Podziemski (illness) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics, Zack Cox of the Boston Herald reports.

Podziemski left Monday's win over Washington early due to an illness and will miss his first game of the season Wednesday. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game in Cleveland. The Warriors have a 12-man rotation, so Podziemski's missing minutes will likely be distributed to whoever has the hot hand.

Golden State Warriors
