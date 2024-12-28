Fantasy Basketball
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski Injury: Won't return Saturday vs. Suns

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 28, 2024

Podziemski has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against Phoenix due to a lower abdominal strain, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Podziemski likely suffered the injury in the second quarter of Saturday's game as he did not check in during the third quarter. He'll end his night with zero points and two rebounds over 11 minutes. Buddy Hield and Lindy Waters should see more playing time for the rest of the contest due to Podziemski's injury.

