Brandin Podziemski Injury: X-rays on face return negative

X-rays on Podziemski's nose came back negative following Wednesday's 120-97 win over the Hawks, and head coach Steve Kerr said that the second-year guard i day-to-day, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski was hit in the face late in Wednesday's game, which was particularly concerning because he broke his nose during the preseason. However, Podziemski has avoided another fracture and doesn't seem to be at risk of a long-term absence. Podziemski finished the contest with three points (1-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal across 15 minutes. His next chance to play will come Friday at New Orleans in the front end of a back-to-back set.