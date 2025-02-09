Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brandin Podziemski headshot

Brandin Podziemski News: Another strong performance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Podziemski ended with 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 29 minutes during Saturday's 132-111 victory over the Bulls.

After drawing two straight starts, Podziemski moved to the bench to make room for Jimmy Butler, who was making his Warriors debut. Podziemski has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine appearances, averaging 14.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.0 steals in 26.8 minutes during that stretch.

Brandin Podziemski
Golden State Warriors
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now