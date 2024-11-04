Brandin Podziemski News: Back on bench Monday

Podziemski is not in the Warriors' starting lineup for Monday's game against the Wizards, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Podziemski started in each of the Warriors' last three regular-season games, and over that span he averaged 14.7 points, 6.0 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 blocks over 36.7 minutes per game. However, he will be in a reserve role for Monday's game as Golden State inserts Gary Payton into the starting five.