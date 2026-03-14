Brandin Podziemski News: Big double-double in Friday's loss
Podziemski closed Friday's 127-117 loss to the Timberwolves with 25 points (8-17 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds and two assists in 36 minutes.
The third-year guard led the shorthanded Warriors in scoring, and the roster only got thinner as the night progressed with Al Horford (calf), Quinten Post (ankle) and Seth Curry (thigh) all heading to the locker room early. Podziemski has scored more than 20 points in three of the last six games, averaging 18.8 points, 7.0 boards, 3.8 assists, 3.3 threes and 1.0 steals in 35.7 minutes over that stretch, and it doesn't look like his workload or usage are going to be scaled back any time soon.
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